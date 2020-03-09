Yes Bank Case: ‘Rs 3700 Cr Loan Issued to DHFL Without Securities’

As the investigation into the Yes Bank crisis progresses, the CBI has alleged that Yes Bank issued loans worth Rs 3,700 crore to DHFL in 2017-18 without any securities or mortgage.

In its FIR, the investigating agency claimed that in 2018-19, Rana Kapoor , who was Promoter Director and CEO of Yes Bank at the time, “entered into a criminal conspiracy” with Kapil Wadhawan, the Promoter Director of DHFL.

The CBI has alleged that Kapoor extended financial assistance to DHFL “in lieu of substantial undue benefit to himself and his family members”.