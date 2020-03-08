Yes Bank Founder’s Daughter Stopped at Mumbai Before Flying to UK

Roshni Kapoor was asked to join the investigation in the case by the ED after she was intercepted by immigration authorities, officials said.

She, along with her two sisters and mother, have been stated to be the promoter of certain firms that are under the agency's scanner for alleged money laundering and generation of proceeds of crime.

The ED, officials said, is looking at finding the proceeds of crime during the raids conducted at Kapoor's residence and those of his wife Bindu and three daughters. It has stumbled upon investments worth over Rs 2,000 crore by the family and the active presence of about a dozen shell or dummy firms used to rotate alleged kick backs, they said.

Her father Rana Kapoor was arrested by the agency on Sunday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following which a local court sent him to ED custody till March 11.

Moreover, the CBI has booked Rana and DHFL promoter -director Kapil Wadhawan for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, sources said.

(With inputs from PTI)