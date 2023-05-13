Yelahanka Election Result 2023 Live Update: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

Voting for the 224 constituencies in the 2023 Karnataka election took place in a single phase on 10 May.



According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 5,21,73,579 registered voters in Karnataka, of which 2.62 crore are male voters and 2.59 crore are female voters.



In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP had won 104 seats, Congress 80 and JD(S) 37. Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa took oath as Chief Minister, as the leader of the single largest party. But he had to step down within 72 hours as the BJP could not muster up the numbers to reach the majority mark. Congress and JD(S) joined hands in a post-poll alliance and formed the government. But in 2019, the BJP came to power after the Congress-JD(S) alliance lost their majority when over a dozen of their MLAs resigned. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister again. In 2021, he was replaced from the top spot by the BJP's Basavaraj Bommai, who went into the 2023 election as the incumbent CM.