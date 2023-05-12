Yeh Jo India Hai Na, It Has Forgotten Manipur – One of Its 7 Daughters

Another fear is that the Meitei-Kuki friction may acquire a communal colour, even though religion is not at the root of the problem at all. Some evidence of that is already visible in the nature of the violence.. as Kuki churches have been targeted, along with claims of Meitei Hindu temples being attacked as well.

Manipur’s BJP government has also said its ready to introduce the National Register of Citizens or NRC in Manipur, to check the alleged influx of ‘illegal immigrants’ from Myanmar. This too is being seen as an anti-hill tribal move, as ethnic Kuki, Naga and Chin tribals, most of them Christians, have lived on both sides of the Myanmar-India border for centuries.

We may hope that Chief Minister Biren Singh does not exploit the communal angle, but unfortunately in most BJP ruled states – UP, MP, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, even Maharashtra recently – communal politics has played out – be it in the form of ‘Bulldozer Raj’, ‘anti Love-Jihad’ laws, or CAA and NRC, or targeting Christian congregations and churches, or hate speeches at so-called ‘Dharam Sansads’ – singling out minority communities for abuse, violence, and calling for their social and economic boycott.