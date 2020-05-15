World Bank Announces $1 Bn Social Protection Package for India
The World Bank has announced a $1 billion social protection package for India linked to Government of India programmes, ANI reported on Friday, 15 May.
The announcement comes at a time when the COVID-19 lockdown has caused severe hardships to migrant labourers, with the economy being under stress.
According to reports, this comes after the $1 billion package for Indian healthcare, and will be followed by a third programme for MSMEs.
