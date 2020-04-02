COVID-19: WB Approves USD 1 Billion Emergency Financing for India
The World Bank on Thursday, 2 April approved USD 1 billion in emergency aid over 15 months to India to deal with the impact of the global novel coronavirus pandemic
The board of the Washington-based development lender announced the first set of fast-track crisis funding, with an initial USD 1.9 billion going to projects in 25 countries, and operations moving forward in another 40 nations, the bank said in a statement.
"The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis."
The bank also is working to redeploy USD 1.7 billion of existing funding, including the use of "catastrophic drawdowns," a type of emergency credit line.
India, the largest beneficiary, is followed by Pakistan with USD 200 million and Afghanistan with a little over USD 100 million, but funding is going to countries on nearly every continent, the bank said.
In addition, the World Bank's private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation, is providing $8 billion in financing "to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs."
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), which provides political risk insurance and credit enhancement to private sector investors and lenders, is also providing broader financial support which included USD 6 billion in guarantees.
We'll get through this!
