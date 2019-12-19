Working on Collaboration in Defence Sector With US: Rajnath Singh

Singh said India has invited US companies to further invest in India under the Make in India programme.

"We have agreed to move forward in our engagement in the area of defence innovation. The 2+2 meeting today is a cornerstone in strengthening the strategic defence engagement between India and the US and will enable us to work alongside in a number of areas of mutual interest," he said.

Asserting that the extensive engagement has yielded important results, he said the two countries have been able to achieve important milestones that were set during the inaugural 2+2 dialogue last year.

He said some of these included setting up a hotline between him and the US Secretary of Defense, carrying out the first tri-service exercise and enabling most of US-origin platforms with secure communication capability and conducting defence policy group dialogue after a prolonged gap of almost four years, he said.