‘Won’t Transfer Bhima-Koregaon Case to Centre’: Uddhav Thackeray

Raising objection over the state government support Pawar last week said, “Behaviour of some people in Maharashtra Police was objectionable. I wanted that the role of these officers is investigated.”

He added, “In the morning, there was a meeting of Maharashtra government ministers with police officers. At 3 pm, the Centre ordered the transfer of the case to NIA. This is wrong as per the Constitution because crime’s investigation is state’s jurisdiction.”

The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, along with the Congress party.

The centre transferred the probe in the case from Pune Police to the NIA in January, a decision which was then criticised by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

During the investigation into the case, the police had arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, , Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao and more for alleged Maoist links.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)