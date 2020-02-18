Won’t Have NRC in Maharashtra, but No Need to Fear CAA: Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 18 February, differentiated between the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC), saying that the two are different issues. While maintaining that the Maharashtra state government would not let NRC be implemented, he said that there was no need to fear CAA, and that he would personally check the forms for the National Population Register (NPR).
CAA, NRC, NPR Are All Different Issues
As reported by the Indian Express, Thackeray said, “CAA and NRC are different issues. NPR is the third issue. Nobody should fear about the CAA. NRC hasn’t come and will not come. If NRC is implemented, it will create problems not only for Muslims but for Hindus, Dalits, tribals and others. Centre has not made any statement on NRC. NPR is a census and I will go through columns given in the form. I don’t think there will be any problem with it. The census is carried out every ten years.”
Sharad Pawar Reacts
NCP leader Sharad Pawar also commented on the issue, saying, “Thackeray has his own view but as far as NCP is concerned, we had voted against Citizenship Amendment Act.”
BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had lashed out at Pawar’s stand previously, saying that the NCP was deliberately creating confusion about the central government’s policies.
