De-link Updation of NPR From Census: Over 1,000 Women Write to CMs

Over 1,000 women from all walks of life – including activists writers, academics, farmers and anganwadi workers – wrote to the chief ministers of various Indian states on Tuesday, 17 March, seeking to de-link the National Population Register (NPR) from the Census of India 2021.

“We write to you as Indian women who are opposed to the National Population Register (NPR). Women constitute nearly 50 percent of India’s population, and this opposition is based on clear evidence from our own lives,” read the letter, which was released in Delhi Press Club.