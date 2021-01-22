Woman Withdraws Rape Complaint against Maha Minister Munde

According to an official, the woman who had claimed to be Maharashtra Cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde’s sister-in law and accused him of rape, withdrew her complaint on Friday, 22 January without citing any reason, PTI reported.

Further, she has been asked to submit a notorised affidavit for the same, the official said.

The woman had visited Oshiwara police station on 11 January and recorded her statement, accusing Munde of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriage in 2006.

Since then, the minister has admitted to being in a relationship with the complainant woman's sister, PTI reported. He also alleged that the woman he has been in a relationship with, along with her siblings, have been blackmailing him for long and that matters had also been taken to the Bombay High Court in November 2020.