Bengal Woman Tied, Dragged & Beaten Allegedly by TMC Leader
Screengrab of the viral video where a women can be seen being dragged and beaten in West Bengal.
Screengrab of the viral video where a women can be seen being dragged and beaten in West Bengal. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal Woman Tied, Dragged & Beaten Allegedly by TMC Leader

The Quint
India

In a viral video, a woman was seen being tied to her knees and dragged over a country road in Kolkata by a group of men led by ruling Trinamool Congress panchayat leader for allegedly protesting against land grabbing. When the woman’s sister objected, she too was pushed to the ground and brutally beaten up, NDTV reported.

Also Read : Man Thrashed at Shah’s Rally Over Alleged Anti-CAA Sloganeering

Loading...

On Sunday, 2 February the Trinamool district chief Arpita Ghosh ordered the suspension of panchayat leader Amal Sarkar from his office but no arrest has been made yet.

In the video, the woman, Smritikona Das can be seen being thrown to the ground and beaten up. A man then ties a rope around Smritikona’s knees while another group pulled her by her arms over an earthen road.

Smrikona Das is a teacher at a local school and she lives with her mother.

Also Read : Two Killed, 1 Injured in Anti-CAA Protest in Bengal’s Murshidabad

When her older sister, Soma Das, protested against the brutality, she too was thrown to the ground and dragged.

The two women told NDTV , that they had consented to give up their land because they were initially told that the road being constructed in front of their house would be 12-feet wide, but later the panchayat allegedly decided to widen the road to 24 feet to which the women protested against.

Both the sisters were rushed to a hospital, where the older sister was released after first aid, while the younger sister Smritikona Das, who was beaten brutally, was released after treatment on Saturday, 1 February.

Also Read : Girl Kidnapped, Gang Raped in Car With Police Logo in UP

A police complaint was filed by Smritikona on Sunday, 2 February. Smritikona in her complaint named the gram panchayat vice chief Amal Sarkar as the person who orchestrated the attack.

(This article has been published with inputs from NDTV)

Also Read : Mahatma Gandhi’s Freedom Struggle a Drama: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...