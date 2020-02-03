Bengal Woman Tied, Dragged & Beaten Allegedly by TMC Leader

When her older sister, Soma Das, protested against the brutality, she too was thrown to the ground and dragged.

The two women told NDTV , that they had consented to give up their land because they were initially told that the road being constructed in front of their house would be 12-feet wide, but later the panchayat allegedly decided to widen the road to 24 feet to which the women protested against.

Both the sisters were rushed to a hospital, where the older sister was released after first aid, while the younger sister Smritikona Das, who was beaten brutally, was released after treatment on Saturday, 1 February.