Intend to Form Committee of Govt, Farmers’ Representatives: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 December, issued a notice to the Centre over a bunch of petitions seeking the removal of protesting farmers from the Delhi border, and told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that it intended to set up a committee comprising representatives of farmers unions across India, the government and other stakeholders to resolve this issue.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian also granted permission to implead farmer organisations. The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday, 17 December.

“...This will soon become a national issue and with the government, it won't work out it seems,” the bench told Mehta, reported news agency ANI.