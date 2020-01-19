‘Will Send Back 1 Cr Illegal Bangladeshis’: BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh

Coming down heavily on the Trinamool Congress and the other opposition parties, Ghosh said that when "lungi-clad Rohingyas" were setting railway stations and other public properties on fire for three days, they did not speak out.

"Such incidents of arson caused a loss of Rs 500-600 crore," the BJP MP said, referring to the violent protests that broke out in the state after Parliament cleared the CAA in December last year.

He said that he has no qualms in being branded communal for supporting the cause of Hindu refugees, who had to run for their lives after being religiously persecuted.