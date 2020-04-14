Will Resume Flight Services from 4 May in Phased Manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday, 14 April, said it will resume flight services from 4 May in a phased manner by initially flying planes on vital domestic routes and then ramping up gradually.

The airline's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till 3 May.

In its press release, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Complementing the government's efforts against COVID-19, we will restart flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from 4 May 2020.”