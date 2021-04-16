Will Ramp Up Production of Remdesivir, Medical Oxygen: Dr Vardhan
The Union minister will hold a meeting with health ministers of states with maximum COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday, 16 April addressed the press amid the country grappling with a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections. The minister informed that COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir's production and supply of medical oxygen will be ramped up across the country.
"Companies manufacturing COVID-19 drug Remdesivir have been asked to ramp up production. I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices," Vardhan said at the press briefing.
Seventy more beds will be arranged at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and 100 more beds will be provided at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, the minister informed.
Saying that decisions to increase the production capacity of medical oxygen have been taken, Dr Vardhan also added, "According to the latest data, 54 districts and 44 districts in the country have not reported any new COVID19 cases in the last 7 days and last 28 days, respectively."
However, as of Thursday, India had reported 200,739 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 14 lakh cases, said the health ministry and there reports of shortages on every front: Beds, oxygen supply, medicines, ventilators, vaccines and even RT-PCR tests.
"I'll hold a meeting tomorrow with health ministers of states with maximum COVID19 cases in the country. On Monday, we will hold a virtual meeting of all AIIMS hospitals across the country to discuss ramping up of facilities," the Union Minster said on Friday.
