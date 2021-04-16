Will Ramp Up Production of Remdesivir, Medical Oxygen: Dr Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday, 16 April addressed the press amid the country grappling with a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections. The minister informed that COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir's production and supply of medical oxygen will be ramped up across the country.

"Companies manufacturing COVID-19 drug Remdesivir have been asked to ramp up production. I assure you that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in black marketing of the drug and other malpractices," Vardhan said at the press briefing.

Seventy more beds will be arranged at the AIIMS Trauma Centre and 100 more beds will be provided at the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, the minister informed.