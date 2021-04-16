India’s Shortages: Why Are We Running Out of Beds & Drugs Already?

They have to account for current patients, and so cannot shift all beds into COVID wards so fast to meet the rise.

Dr Ray also adds that it is not just about adding beds, “We got offers from hotels but that is not helpful as we need entire systems — beds in the hospital, nurses etc.”

Certain states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have good public health systems — not just facilities but also robust systems and protocols in place, and are “flattening the curve, but this has been forgotten in other states,” says Dr Ray. "I have been on the phone non-stop trying to arrange beds.”

Oxygen

A source at a government hospital in Mumbai said that one patient died due to the lack of oxygen, “forget ventilators, even oxygen ports are getting used up”.