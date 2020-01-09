‘Ekla Cholo Re’: Mamata to Skip Opposition’s Anti-CAA Meet

“If needed, I will fight alone,” a livid Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday, 9 January, in the West Bengal Assembly where she said she will boycott a meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on 13 January over campus violence and the CAA, exposing the opposition faultlines on the issues.

Banerjee, also the TMC president, was angry over incidents of violence in her state during a trade union strike called by organisations affiliated to the Left and the Congress over "anti-people" policies, including economic measures and livewire issues like the new citizenship law and a pan-India NRC.