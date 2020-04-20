Will Admit Muslims If They’re COVID-Free, Says Hospital; FIR Filed

“Several Muslim patients are not following the guidelines (like using a mask, maintaining hygiene) and they are also misbehaving with hospital staff. For the security of hospital’s staff and patients, the hospital administration requests all new Muslim patients that they and one designated caretaker get tested for COVID-19 and visit the hospital only if their reports are negative,” the ad in a Hindi daily read.

Facing flak on social media, the hospital came up with another advertisement on Sunday, 19 April, carrying an apology, although this was with regard to the statement about Hindus and Jains being ‘misers’. “It has come to our notice that some people of the Hindu and Jain faith have been hurt due to our notice yesterday. A wrong message has gone and we regret it and ask for forgiveness,” the clarification read.