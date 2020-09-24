Sudarshan News: Wife of Rajiv Tyagi Files Intervention Plea in SC

Renowned author, Dr Kota Neelima, wife of INC leader Pawan Khera, and researcher Sangeeta Tyagi, the wife of Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi who passed away in August of a heart attack soon after a TV debate, have filed an intervention application seeking to intervene in the Sudarshan News case in the Supreme Court.

The plea seeks to assist the apex court in the matter of hate speech by TV anchors.

The plea states that the late Congress leader Tyagi was an unfortunate victim of a ‘hate speech’ during a TV debate and that applicant number 2, his wife Sangeeta, has “witnessed and suffered the irredeemable consequences of “hate speech”.”