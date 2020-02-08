Who Was Preeti Ahlawat, the Delhi Cop Shot Dead by Her Batchmate?

In a chilling murder, Preeti Ahlawat, a 26-year-old sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, was shot dead in Rohini by a fellow officer on Friday, 7 February.

“Around 8.30 pm, she left from the station… she was not in uniform. She got out of the Metro station around 9.30 pm. She had walked around 50 metres when the incident took place. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” said a senior police officer, quoted by The Indian Express.

Ahlawat had joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and was posted at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in east Delhi.

The shooter who has been identified as Deepanshu Rathi, also a sub-inspector from the 2018 batch of the Delhi Police, allegedly killed himself with the same gun he used to commit the murder. Deepanshu's body was found in Karnal, Haryana, said police, as per India Today.