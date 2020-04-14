Lockdown Extended: WHO Lauds India’s ‘Tough and Timely’ Action
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday, 14 April, lauded "India's tough and timely actions" against the coronavirus spread as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of current lockdown till 3 May.
"It may be early to talk about results in numbers, but a six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with the expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of coronavirus positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread," said WHO's South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.
"Despite huge and multiple challenges, India has been demonstrating unwavering commitment in its fight against the pandemic," she said.
"In these testing times, the action lies as much with the communities as with the authorities and the health workforce," she added.
"It is indeed time for each and every one to contribute their best and together to beat the virus," Dr Singh said.
The PM said a detailed guideline on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.
According the Union Health Ministry figures, a total of 339 people have died of COVIOD-19 till date in the country, while the number of infected cases has soared to 10,363 on Tuesday, 14 April.
There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.
We'll get through this!
