WHO Joins Hands With India’s Polio Network to Fight COVID-19

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, over 2 million people are infected by the virus and more than 136,000 people have died of the disease globally.

Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan for his leadership and collaboration with WHO. “Through these joint efforts we can defeat the #coronavirus and save lives. Together!”, he tweeted.

India eliminated polio in 2014. According to a WHO press release, Vardhan said in New Delhi that time and again the Government of India and WHO together have shown our ability, competence and prowess to the whole world. With our combined meticulous work, done with full sincerity and dedication, we were able to get rid of polio.

“All of you in the field IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Project), state rapid response teams and WHO - are our surveillance corona warriors'. With your joint efforts we can defeat the coronavirus and save lives”, Vardhan added.