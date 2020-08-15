Who Is Major Shweta Pandey Who Hoisted Flag With PM Modi On I-Day?

Pandey was commissioned in the Indian Army in March 2012 from the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, and is an alumnus of the City Montessori School (CMS), Lucknow.

Pandey's father, Raj Ratan Pandey, was Additional Director, Finance in the Uttar Pradesh government while her mother, Amita Pandey, is a professor of Sanskrit and Hindi.

Pandey also has a degree in electronics and mechanical engineering from the Army's 505 base workshop. She is also presently posted at the 505 Army Based Workshop (ABW) in Delhi Cantonment