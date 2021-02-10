Who Is Cong Fielding To Replace Ghulam Azad as Opposition Leader?

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is one among the four members retiring from the Upper House this month.

Azad became a Rajya Sabha member in 1990, representing Maharashtra before becoming the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. In 2009, he was the House MP from J&K state, before becoming the Leader of the Opposition, chosen by Congress in 2014.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an emotional moment in the Upper House as he bid farewell to the Congress MP, and said that the Opposition leader who will replace Azad will “have difficulty matching his work because he (Azad) was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.”

Azad is set to retire on 15 February and will vacate the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.