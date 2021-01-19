‘Who Gave That Info to Him?’: Former Maha CM Chavan on #ArnabGate

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Senior Congress Leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan raised alarming questions regarding the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Mumbai Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the fake TRP scam case that includes extensive purported WhatsApp chats of Goswami, which have now been leaked on social media and across news outlets.