‘Water Cannons Don’t Scare Us Anymore’: Women Farmers at Protest

Adding to this, Harinder Kaur said that they anticipated these difficulties when they were leaving from home. But they are determined to not let go of the fight. She also told us that several people have come forward to help the farmers in their journey.

“When we left home, we felt that we will face many difficulties and that has actually happened. But as soon as we crossed Haryana, we received lots of love and help from our brothers in Haryana and then when we came here and camped in Delhi, people here helped us. At the Kundli border we received timely help from Khalsa aid and Bangla Sahib Langar and others helped,” Kaur said.