Explained | What Changes Does the Draft Telecom Bill Aim To Bring?

The bill confers upon the Union government "exclusive privilege" in connection with all telecommunication services, networks, infrastructure, and spectrum.

Spectrum means the invisible radio frequencies that wireless signals travel over. Such signals enable people to make calls and use different applications on mobile phones.

It further provides that the government shall exercise its privilege through the grant of:

Licences for telecommunication services or telecommunication networks

Registrations for establishing telecommunication infrastructure

Authorisation for the possession of wireless equipment

Assignment of spectrum

The government will also seek to amend the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act and dilute the powers of the watchdog.

The current act mandates the government to obtain the views of TRAI before issuing a licence to a service provider. This provision will be abolished as per the new draft bill.

The government also seeks to make obsolete a provision empowering TRAI to request the government to publish documents. It does away with another provision that compels the DoT to refer back any recommendation for reconsideration to TRAI if the DoT cannot accept the said recommendation.