Minus 40 Degrees! A Harsh Ladakh Winter Awaits Indian Army At LAC

In the icy high altitude desert of Ladakh, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees below zero, nature, and not the Chinese stationed across them, is the Indian soldiers' biggest enemy.

For a soldier stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), at heights ranging between 14,000 and 18,000 feet, survival is a harsh challenge.

As India prepares for a winter stand-off with China along the LAC, what conditions will the soldiers posted on the front lines face? And what logistical support is needed to keep them well-supplied, healthy and battle-ready?