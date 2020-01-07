West Bengal to Get Two New Districts, CM Mamata Banerjee Announces
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 7 January, announced that Sundarbans and Basirhat will be made new districts.
A major part of the Sundarbans region is in the South 24 Parganas district, while Basirhat subdivision is in the North 24 Parganas district. There are total 23 districts in West Bengal at present.
Banerjee said formation of the new districts will help people living in these areas as they would not have to travel long distances to avail government services.
Sunderbans and Basirhat are currently police districts.
Addressing the programme, she said 20 lakh people and agricultural land of seven lakh farmers were affected in cyclone Bulbul in South 24 Parganas district.
Three lakh houses and 800 metric tonne crops were also damaged in the cyclone.
Assuring that social security schemes of the state would be strengthened, Banerjee said her government has taken up projects worth Rs 540 crore in the Sundarbans.
