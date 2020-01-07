West Bengal to Get Two New Districts, CM Mamata Banerjee Announces

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 7 January, announced that Sundarbans and Basirhat will be made new districts.

A major part of the Sundarbans region is in the South 24 Parganas district, while Basirhat subdivision is in the North 24 Parganas district. There are total 23 districts in West Bengal at present.

Banerjee said formation of the new districts will help people living in these areas as they would not have to travel long distances to avail government services.