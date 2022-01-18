Centre 'Rejects' Bengal Govt Proposal for Netaji Tableau for R-Day, Invites Row

This is the fourth time in recent years that the West Bengal government’s proposal for a tableau has been rejected by the centre. In 2020, the state had proposed three ideas for the tableau, namely the state’s Kanyashree scheme, Save Green Stay Clean scheme and the Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro scheme, all of which were rejected. The previous two rejections came in 2017 (Unity in harmony) and 2015 (Kanyashree) respectively.