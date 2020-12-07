BJP March in WB’s Siliguri Turns Violent, Party Claims Worker Dead
The party claimed one person was killed in the clashes, though the police did not confirm it.
Clashes erupted between the BJP supporters and West Bengal police on Monday, 7 December, in at least four places in Siliguri, including Tinbatti intersection and Phoolbari Bazar, over a protest march towards Uttarkanya, a Mini-Secretariat building in north Bengal.
The party claimed one person was killed, though the police did not confirm it. Many other protesters and policemen were injured in the melee as security forces baton-charged the irate protestors, reported news agency IANS.
The BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on Tuesday, 8 December, over the party worker’s death.
“Today, in Siliguri, serious acts of violence committed by supporters of a political party during their protest. Only water cannons and tear gas used to disperse violent crowd. Death of a person has been reported. Actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem,” the West Bengal Police said, reported ANI.
The incident occurred when BJP supporters reportedly tried to break through barricades and threw stones at police, which used water cannons and tear gas in a bid to disperse them.
BJP Leaders Participate in Protest March
BJP state unit President Dilip Ghosh said: "One of our party workers was injured in the baton charge and he died in hospital. Deceased Ulen Roy, 50, was a resident of Jalpaiguri's Gajoldoba area."
Ghosh led a big rally to Fulbari Bazar – one of the two points to approach the Mini-Secretariat building.
The protest march, as part of the 'Uttarkanya Abhijan', was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) against the alleged misrule of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and not fulfilling the promises made to the people of north Bengal.
BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national Secretary Arvind Menon and several others also participated in the protest march.
Earlier, activists of BJP's youth wing had also organised a protest march 'Nabanna Chalo' (March to Nabanna) programme, to voice issues ranging from unemployment to "deteriorating" law and order in Bengal.
(With inputs from IANS, ANI)
