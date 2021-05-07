West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Who Was Police Reporting To?

West Bengal Governor, Jadgeep Dhankar who has always been accused by the chief minister and Trinamool Congress leaders of being a spokesperson of BJP had expressed serious concern over the law-and-order situation in the state and even spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Kashyap said, “As head of the state, all executive powers rests with the governor. They are to be exercised on the advise of the council of ministers. So, even in the interim period, the existing situation continues where the governor has certain overriding powers which he can exercise, as per his discretion.”

This includes the power to recommend a President’s Rule in a state, as has been demanded by a plea in the Supreme Court and several BJP supporters, who claim the attacks have mostly been carried out in a “targetted” manner and the state government has failed to do its duty.

Senior Resident Fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in Bengaluru, Alok Prasanna Kumar, said, “Under Article 356 of the Constitution if a state government is unable to function according to the Constitution, the Centre can take direct control of the state following the procedure under Article 356. But, the clauses have to be invoked in accordance with the Supreme Court's Bommai judgment."

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the court in the 1994 Bommai case, had held that political whim or fancy cannot form the basis for the President to proclaim central rule in a State.

The court had further noted, "...the framers of the Constitution had taken pains to specify that President should proclaim central rule in a State only, and only, if a situation arises by which governance of the State is either disabled or prevented from continuing " in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

The provision of the Constitution under Article 356(A), as noted by the Court to be strictly adhered to include: