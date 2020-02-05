TMC Worker Shot Dead In Burdwan, Party Alleges BJP Hand

Local sources told The Quint that Biswas was working in the construction business. They also say that police are probing the angle of a possible business rivalry that led to the murder. However, political vendetta has not been ruled out yet.

People living in the area say that on the evening of 4 February, Biswas received a phone call after he returned from work and stepped out of his house to receive it. This is when miscreants accosted him and shot him at point-blank range.

Biswas’ body was sent to a local hospital for postmortem. The police are continuing their investigation in the case.

(This is a developing story)