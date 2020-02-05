TMC Worker Shot Dead In Burdwan, Party Alleges BJP Hand
A worker of the Trinamool Congress, Rathin Biswas, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in West Bengal’s Burdwan district on the night of 4 February, 2020. The incident took place in Burdwan’s Katwa area.
The party has alleged a BJP hand in the murder.
Local sources told The Quint that Biswas was working in the construction business. They also say that police are probing the angle of a possible business rivalry that led to the murder. However, political vendetta has not been ruled out yet.
People living in the area say that on the evening of 4 February, Biswas received a phone call after he returned from work and stepped out of his house to receive it. This is when miscreants accosted him and shot him at point-blank range.
Biswas’ body was sent to a local hospital for postmortem. The police are continuing their investigation in the case.
(This is a developing story)
