‘We Were Not Briefed on Dubey’: Cop Who Survived Kanpur Shoot-Out

“Then all the three cars came together and were parked outside Bikaru village. Before this, we had never stepped into that village, and did not know anything about the area. We did not know which lane would lead where,” he said.

Recalling their walk right after they got off the car, Kashyap says, “As soon as we got off the car, we started walking. We were not briefed about anything, like we generally are regarding where we were going or what we are too do. We had never even seen Vikas Dubey’s home. There were no lights in the village, nor were any lights lit in anyone’s home in the village. There was complete darkness.”