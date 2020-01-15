‘We Are Watching’: Navy Chief on Chinese Presence in Indian Ocean
The Chinese Navy's presence is rapidly increasing in the Indian Ocean region and the Indian Navy is keeping a watch on the developments through "mission-based" deployments, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday, 15 January.
The Navy chief asserted that China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on India's sovereignty.
Speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, he also said that there have been instances when People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships have entered India's exclusive economic zones and the Navy has told them that it impinges on Indian interests.
Navy Chief Admiral on China’s Growing Presence
His remarks were in reference to the incident in which a Chinese naval ship was driven away from India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the Andaman sea.
The Chinese Navy is the strategic arm of the PLA and it has grown at a very rapid pace, Admiral Singh said.
“We are all aware of the numbers, the tonnage, the number of ships, everything that is growing. We have seen in the Indian Ocean region itself starting 2008 when they came in for the anti-piracy patrol. Before that they weren’t really very obvious in the Indian Ocean region but now you find that at any given time, 7 to 8 PLA warships in that area.”Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh
Djibouti is a reality, Gwadar is on and more places are to come, he said, speaking on China's growing presence.
"We have placed our ships in mission-based deployments so that we get an idea what are the activities, not only of China but of all other countries, so that if there is anything that impinges on our national interest or sovereignty, we will have to act," Singh said.
"To my mind if there is any maritime activity that deviates from the norm or rule-based order, that can cause regional instability. That is what we are looking for," he said.
Besides Admiral Singh, Japan's Joint Staff of Self-Defense Forces General Koji Yamazaki, Australia's Vice Chief of the Defence Force Admiral David Johnston, France's Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry of Armed Forces General Luc de Rancourt, and the UK's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Tony Radakin, took part in the panel discussion.
Quad Grouping
Talking about the Quad grouping, comprising the United States, Australia, Japan and India, Admiral Johnston said it is a shared enterprise between like-minded democracies.
Admiral Singh said the Quad will evolve organically because there was a common understanding among its members of what they want as the end goal.
On the Indo-Pacific, he said such constructs are not against anybody but for something.
Gen Kozi Yamazaki of Japan said that from a military point of view, it is necessary to closely co-operate with countries that share common values.
General Luc de Rancourt of France said his country has a long-standing presence in Djibouti, and has observed the Chinese arrival in the region, but is confident that the France-Djibouti relationship is strong.
General Yamazaki said the Japan-US alliance is crucial for stability in the region.