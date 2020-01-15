‘We Are Watching’: Navy Chief on Chinese Presence in Indian Ocean

The Chinese Navy's presence is rapidly increasing in the Indian Ocean region and the Indian Navy is keeping a watch on the developments through "mission-based" deployments, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday, 15 January.

The Navy chief asserted that China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on India's sovereignty.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, he also said that there have been instances when People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships have entered India's exclusive economic zones and the Navy has told them that it impinges on Indian interests.