WB Guv Forced to Leaves CU Convocation Following Students’ Protest

Pleading helplessness, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarty Bandopadhyay later told reporters that "a section of students did not want to receive their degrees in the presence of the honourable governor".

Shortly after Dhankhar had arrived at the venue around 12:30 pm, the students, with 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' posters in hand, tried to block his way and shouted 'go back' slogans.

The governor headed straight towards the Nazrul Mancha green room, where he met Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who was, on Tuesday, conferred the honorary D Litt (honoris causa) by the university.