Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in Mumbai
Banerjee is scheduled to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon, confirmed Nawab Malik.
West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is currently meeting with Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai, ANI reported.
Earlier, Banerjee had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple after which she paid tribute to Tukaram Omble statue in Mumbai. Omble was a Mumbai Police officer who had lost his life in the line of duty during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Banerjee To Meet Sharad Pawar on Wednesday
Meanwhile, Banerjee is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon, confirmed Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, reported The Indian Express.
“Mamata Didi is on a Maharashtra tour, and she will meet Pawar sahab tomorrow at 3 pm. It’s a goodwill visit, following which she will address the press and inform the public about the discussions,” Malik was quoted as saying by the daily.
“TMC is expanding outside Bengal and it’s the right of every political party. However, we believe that a united Opposition front is not possible excluding Congress. Pawar sahab has clarified this several times,” he added.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.