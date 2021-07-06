West Bengal Assembly Passes Proposal to Form a Legislative Council

Adhikari contended this, following which MLAs of the treasury bench started shouting and many BJP MLAs staged a walk-out.



Addressing the press after the chaos, Adhikari said, "When I was speaking, one ruling party MLA used unparliamentary words against my father. I asked the Speaker to expunge the words and take action against the concerned MLA and he said he would see to it. This Speaker has become a party-man who is throttling the voice of democracy. His weakness towards the party (Trinamool Congress) has been exposed and so I felt that it is useless to stay in the House," IANS quoted.



He then went on to talk about the violence that erupted in the state after the Assembly polls, saying,"We moved an adjournment motion against the post-poll violence but that was rejected. Yet we stayed inside the House. The ruling party MLAs were taunting us, yet we decided to respect democracy and stay, but if we cannot say anything, what is the use of staying inside the House?"



He added, "We have come here to speak about the people and if we can't do that, we will not stay. Everyone has now seen the language-terrorism and muscle power of Trinamool Congress."