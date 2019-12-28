Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Manhandling By Cops, Cong Slams UP Govt
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly strangled, pushed and manhandled by officials of the UP Police on Saturday, 28 December. Gandhi was headed to the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested in connection with the recent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
While she was on her way to Indiranagar (Sector 18), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s vehicle was stopped by the police.
“Four or five of us were in the car and headed this way to meet the family of Darapuri ji. On the way, a police van suddenly stopped our car and told us that we couldn’t go. We asked them why as they didn’t even know where we were going. They told me, ‘We will not let you go’. I got off the car and started walking. They surrounded me and strangled me and pushed me. It was a policewoman. I fell but got up and started walking again.”Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary
When she started walking, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she was stopped again. “They stopped me again and caught me. After that, I rode pillion on one of our party workers’ two-wheeler to come here. But soon after, they surrounded the two-wheeler and I had to walk till here.”
After meeting Darapuri's family members, the Congress general secretary told reporters, "I was going in a peaceful manner, how was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate? I did not tell anyone about this (visit), so that not more than three persons accompany me. They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so."
Congress Demands Inquiry Into Incident
Addressing a press conference after the incident, on Saturday, Congress’ Sushmita Dev said that Priyanka Gandhi was in Lucknow to attend the Foundation Day of the party, when she felt it was her duty to meet the family of the people who had been arrested for being part of the CAA protests.
Calling it unfortunate that Priyanka was stopped while she was trying to meet former IAS officer SR Darapuri’s family, Dev went on to lash out at the UP Police, saying that they first obstructed her car, in a manner that could have turned into an accident, and put Priyanka’s life in danger.
Dev said that the cops physically manhandled Priyanka, and female police officers grabbed her around her neck such that she lost her balance and fell down.
“I want to ask the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ajay Bisht that what does he think he is running in Uttar Pradesh. Is this a democratic government for the people and of the people or is it Ajay Bisht’s gundaraj that is running in UP?” Dev asked, addressing the press.
Dev went on to say that after this, Priyanka got on to a party worker’s motorcycle, but was surrounded by police soon after. She also pointed out that there was not even a violation of the number of people allowed under Section 144.
She also added that the Congress demanded an inquiry into the matter and said that the CM of Uttar Pradesh should be ashamed of himself. Dev added that Congress demands action against CM Adityanath as well as against the police officers involved, calling for them to be removed.
“We condemn the physical violence on protesters and manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi Ji. This government should be dismissed and there should be President's rule in the state,” Dev further said.
