Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Manhandling By Cops, Cong Slams UP Govt

Dev said that the cops physically manhandled Priyanka, and female police officers grabbed her around her neck such that she lost her balance and fell down.

“I want to ask the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ajay Bisht that what does he think he is running in Uttar Pradesh. Is this a democratic government for the people and of the people or is it Ajay Bisht’s gundaraj that is running in UP?” Dev asked, addressing the press.

Dev went on to say that after this, Priyanka got on to a party worker’s motorcycle, but was surrounded by police soon after. She also pointed out that there was not even a violation of the number of people allowed under Section 144.