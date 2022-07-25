Future in Limbo, Ukraine-Returned Med Students Protest for Admission in India

"I don't see the war ending anytime soon. I've been reading articles about the war. I don't get any sleep at night. There is nothing to do during the day, and there is no sleep at night. All we students are doing is coping with anxiety and depression," says 21-year-old Ankit Bhardwaj, who studied at Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine before being forced to come back to India after the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

On a humid afternoon in Delhi on Monday, 25 July, dozens of students held a protest at Ramlila Maidan, demanding from the Indian government that they be admitted into Indian medical colleges in order to secure their future. This was the third day of a planned week-long protest that is expected to last till 27 July.

Taking shelter under a pitched tent, the protesters, who are on a hunger-strike, hung banners with faces of Mahatma Gandhi and Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in Russian shelling on 1 March.