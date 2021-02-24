Want Free Vaccines for All: Mamata Writes to PM Ahead of WB Polls

Banerjee further stated, “However, the worrying point is that, in the ensuing elections, the people in general will be forced to go to polling stations without any vaccine coverage.”

“We feel that it is equally important to reach out to them with a rapid vaccination programme immediately for the health and well-being of all concerned with the election process,” she added.

Putting her request forward, Banerjee wrote, “Under the circumstances, the government of West Bengal has decided to procure adequate number of vaccines for the members of public at large. We should request you to kindly take up the matter with the adequate authority, so that the state government is able to purchase the vaccines from designated point(s) on top priority basis, because the West Bengal Government wants to provide vaccination free of cost to all the people.”

According to the Union health ministry, more than 1,21,65,598 vaccine doses have been administered to health and frontline workers so far, who were given the jabs in the first phase.