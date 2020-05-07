At least six people, including a child, have died after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, 7 May.More than 200 have been hospitalised and at least 1,000 people living in the three-kilometre radius around the factory have fallen sick after the incident took place around 3 am on Thursday.The reason behind the leak has not been identified yet.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the situation. He also spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all help and support, the PMO said.‘Disturbing’People were taken to the hospital after they complained of feeling dizzy, a burning sensation in the eyes, and breathing difficulties. Policemen posted in the area have also been affected.Andhra Pradesh Chief CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for King George Hospital in Vizag soon where the affected are being treated. He has directed officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control, his office said.“The incident in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said the gas has been neutralised and the maximum impact was in a 1-1.5 km radius, ANI has reported. An FIR has been registered.“There was styrene gas leak. We have evacuated the village. Now we are conducting door-to-door search,” he told The Quint.The LG Polymer plant was preparing to open after 40 days of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.Minister of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy offered condolences to the families of the deceased and has spoken to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Andhra Pradesh and extended help from the Centre.He urged the government to use private hospitals for treatment as government hospitals are full due to COVID-19 patients.The police, district collector, teams of NDRF and the SDRF are reportedly on the spot to rescue the affected people.Three villages have been evacuated.The circle inspector of Gopalapatnam even said that 50 people were found on the roads in an unconscious state, reported The Times of India.People have been advised to wear wet masks.