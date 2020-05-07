With the gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday, 7 May, leaving at least six people dead and more than 200 hospitalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to officials of the Home Ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation, which he said is being monitored closely."I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he tweeted.Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the situation is being closely and continuously monitored.The leakage took place at the LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam's RR Venkatapuram in the wee hours of Thursday. Over 1,000 are reported to have fallen sick. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)