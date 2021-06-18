Virus is Still Among Us, Can Mutate Further: Warns PM Modi 

Urging people to remain cautious, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 18 June, launched six short-term programmes to train one lakh frontline workers in two months to help fight the COVID pandemic.

He stressed that the “virus is still among us and has the possibility to mutate further.”

The six programmes – called 'Customized Crash Course' – are special schemes under the ‘Skill India’ initiative and are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. A financial outlay of Rs 276 crore has been allocated for the programme.