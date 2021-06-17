Meet the LIC Agent From Punjab Who Exposed Kumbh COVID Test Scam

Little did an LIC agent from Punjab's Faridkot know that his email to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) would bring to light what many are calling the country's 'largest fake COVID test scam'.

On 22 April, Vipan Mittal received an SMS saying that his swab has been collected for COVID-19 testing. Only, he had not taken the test.

"My COVID-19 report said I was negative, but I hadn’t taken the test. I went to local district authorities, but I was told to go away. Health department officials were also not interested in finding out what was going on. As a last resort, I filed an email complaint with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” Mittal told the Times Of India on 15 June.