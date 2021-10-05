Viral Video Appears To Show Car Mowing Down Farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri
It can be seen in the video, how farmers fall to the ground as one SUV hits them, while another trails behind.
Eight people, including four farmers were killed at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over allegedly by BJP minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Sunday, 3 October.
A new video has surfaced, showing an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind, confirming statements of the farmers, who claimed that it had caught them without warning.
The Quint has not verified the video independently and so far, the driver of the vehicle, has not been identified.
It can be seen in the video, how farmers fall to the ground as one SUV hits them, while another with its sirens blaring is being driven behind.
Background:
Upset over a recent speech by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, farmers, on Sunday, 3 October, protesting in Tikonia area of Kheri tried to block Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from visiting.
Farmers had claimed that violence broke out only after a car from the minister’s convoy mowed down farmers. Moreover, they have alleged that Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, is the one who was driving the car.
Meanwhile, though the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Mishra for murder, the minister and his son have maintained that he was not present at the spot and was not driving the car.
Moreover, he claimed in an interview, "It's not correct that the Fortuner mowed down farmers. The truth is that our workers went to receive the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister. The Thar SUV that was in the front was attacked with sticks and stones. The driver Hari Om was injured or may have died in that attack. The car lost its balance and overturned. That's how these two people who are being called farmers must have been injured”, NDTV reported.
As compensation for the ‘incident’, the government has promised to pay Rs 45 lakh to the families of those who died and Rs 10 lakh to those who were injured. The state government announced that a retired judge will investigate the matter.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.