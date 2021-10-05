Viral Video Appears To Show Car Mowing Down Farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight people, including four farmers were killed at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after being run over allegedly by BJP minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Sunday, 3 October.

A new video has surfaced, showing an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind, confirming statements of the farmers, who claimed that it had caught them without warning.

The Quint has not verified the video independently and so far, the driver of the vehicle, has not been identified.