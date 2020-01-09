Boys Allowed to Man Traffic After Viral TikTok Video on Police Van

TikTok videos usually spell trouble for Tamil Nadu's youth, especially when it involves police personnel or vehicles. But on Wednesday in Thoothukudi district, the social media app took two young men a step towards their dreams of joining the police force, after their video caught the attention of authorities.

In the 14-second video, two men are seen seated on a police van, moving their lips to a movie dialogue before breaking into song. The van, according to the police belonged to the armed reserve unit and was at a workshop in Cadwell colony. On Tuesday, the three youths, two of them aged 17, stood before it and made the video while another boy shot them performing. The driver of the van noticed this and informed higher authorities about it.

But instead of reprimanding or punishing the three, Thoothukudi town DSP R Prakash heard them out.