Will Vijay Mallya be Extradited to India Within 28 Days?

Back on 10 December 2018, Westminster Magistrates Court judge Emma Arbuthnot had found that Indian authorities had demonstrated they had a prima facie case of fraud against Mallya which could be prosecuted in India, and sent his file to the UK Home Secretary.

With the rejection of this appeal by the high court in London, the ball is now in Home Secretary Priti Patel’s court, which is not good news for Mallya. On 4 February 2019, the then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid had approved his extradition to India, and as Mallya’s appeal against Javid’s decision was also rejected last year by the high court, Patel’s approval is likely a formality at this point.

So does that mean we can expect Mallya to be extradited soon? Or does he have any final cards left to play to stop or delay his extradition?