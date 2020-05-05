As a last-ditch effort to prevent his extradition to India, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday, 4 May, filed an application in the UK Supreme Court to prevent implementation of an earlier order that made his return to India imminent.The application came after a gap of almost two weeks after he lost an appeal in the London High Court on 20 April against his extradition to India to face enforcement authorities there in connection with a Rs 9,000 crore bank fraud and money laundering case involving the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.The UK Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter later this week. Legal experts said that if the application is rejected by Supreme Court as well, then UK Home Secretary would have to sign on Mallya's extradition papers within 28 days.Mallya’s application in the Supreme Court came on the last day when such an appeal could be made in the top court.The 64-year-old businessman was given 14 days to file such an application against the order of the high court. The high court dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary.Legal experts quoted above said it is unlikely for Mallya to get a reprieve from Supreme Court as it would only look at constitutional issues and may not tamper with the high court's order if other aspects are in order.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has attached several properties of Mallya in the last few years under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.Mallya is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in connection with the loan fraud case.He was arrested by the UK authorities on 20 April 2017 at the request of the Indian investigative agencies.Disappointed, Will Pursue Legal Fight: Mallya on Extradition Order(This story has been edited for clarity.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)